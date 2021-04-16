The Indiana Optimist Club recently selected Danny Williams as its 760th Boy of the Month for April.
Danny is the 18-year old son of Jeff and Terri Williams. He is a senior at Indiana Area Senior High School and attends St. Bernard’s Church.
In school, Danny has been a member of the high school golf, hockey and tennis teams. His activities include Key Club, Floor Hockey Club and FBLA. Danny also plays travel hockey, umpires little league baseball and is a field coordinator for USSSA Softball Tournaments.
Danny’s hobbies include hunting, fishing and skiing. His favorite television shows are “The Office” and “Big Sky.”
Danny enjoys reading anything about hunting or fishing and his favorite subjects in school are history and math.
After graduation he plans to enlist in the United States Marine Corps and then pursue a college degree at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.