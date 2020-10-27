The Indiana Optimist Club selected Evan Cox as its 754th Boy of the Month for October. Evan is the 18-year-old son of Samuel and Michaele Alter. He is a senior at Indiana Area Senior High School.
Evan is a member of the soccer and track teams at Indiana. In school he is a member of Future Business Leaders of America. Evan has a part-time job at Wendy’s.
His hobbies include longboarding and playing spikeball. His favorite television shows are “The Office” and “Arrow,” and he enjoys reading science fiction, horror and fantasy. Evan’s favorite subjects in school are science and reading.
He would like to attend Coastal Carolina College and major in nursing.