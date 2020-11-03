The Indiana Optimist Club selected Gavin Prebish as its 755th Boy of the Month for November. Gavin is the 17-year-old son of Greg and Gretchen Prebish. He is a senior at Indiana Area Senior High School.
Gavin participates in football, where he was the captain, wrestling and rugby. He made the Pennsylvania All-State Team in rugby. In school Gavin received the Indiana County Ready Certificate of Achievement.
Gavin’s hobbies include hunting, fishing, camping and clay shooting. His favorite television show is “The Office,” and he enjoys reading hunting material. Gavin’s favorite subjects in school are history and English. He would like to attend college and major in environmental science.