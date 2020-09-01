The Indiana Optimist Club selected Joshua Glaser as its 753rd Boy of the Month for September. Joshua is the 17-year-old son of Ben and Natalie Glaser. He is entering his senior year at Indiana Area Senior High School.
Joshua is a member of the soccer, football, tennis and track teams at Indiana. He is captain of the Table Tennis Club and is on the high honor roll. Joshua also plays travel soccer, and he is a soccer referee.
His hobbies include sports, weight lifting and music. His favorite television show is “The Big Bang Theory” and he enjoys reading ESPN News. Joshua’s favorite subjects in school are physics and history.
He plans to pursue a degree in exercise science in college.