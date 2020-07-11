The Indiana Optimist Club selected Maddux Fisanich as its 750th Boy of the Month for June. Maddux is the 17-year-old son of John and Lisa Fisanich. He will be a senior at Indiana Area Senior High School in the fall, where he is a member of the cross country, winter track, and track and field teams.
In school, Maddux’s activities include Future Business Leaders of America, Key Club and Spanish Club, where he serves as president.
He is a two-time FBLA state qualifier.
His hobbies include running, cooking, biking, kayaking, skiing, fishing, swimming and tennis.
Maddux works part-time at Giant Eagle, and his favorite television shows are “Jack Ryan,” “Blue Bloods” and “Chicago PD.”
Maddux enjoys reading articles on modern science and technology, and his favorite subjects in school are chemistry and math.
Maddux will attend an undecided university and major in chemistry. He then plans on enrolling in pharmacy or medical school.