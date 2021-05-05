The Indiana Optimist Club recently selected Max Kovalchick as its 761st Boy of the Month for May. Max is the 18-year-old son of Nathan and Karen Kovalchick, of Indiana, and he is a senior at Indiana Area Senior High School.
Max is the captain of the high school lacrosse team. In school he is treasurer of the Tech Ed Club. Max’s hobbies include disc golf, tennis, 3-D modeling and playing guitar.
In the summers he works at Kovalchick Corporation. His favorite television shows are “MythBusters” and “Top Gear UK” and he enjoys reading STEM-based nonfiction and science fiction such as “The Martian.”
Max’s favorite subjects in school are physics, woodshop and metal shop. He will attend Rice University in the fall majoring in aerospace engineering.