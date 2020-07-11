The Indiana Optimist Club selected Orlando Clark as its 751st Boy of the Month for July. Orlando is the 18-year-old son of Sam and Alicia Clark.
He will be a senior at Indiana Area Senior High School in the fall, where he is a member of the hockey team.
In school, Orlando’s activities include serving as secretary of Future Business Leaders of America. He is also a member of Key Club, student government, National Honor Society and leadership seminar.
His hobbies include boating, sports and spending time with family and friends.
Orlando has a job with the Indiana County Board of Elections and his favorite television shows are “Madam Secretary” and “The Office.” He enjoys reading historical biographies and his favorite subject is history.
Orlando would like to continue his education at one of the United States service academies.