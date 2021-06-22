At the June meeting of the Indiana Optimist Club Owen Putt was selected as its 762nd Boy of the Month. Owen is the 17-year old son of Jeff and Christina Putt, of Indiana, and will be a senior at Indiana Area Senior High School in the fall.
Owen attends St. Bernard Church, where he is a member of the youth group.
He is a two-time All-Gazette Cross Country selection. At Indiana he is a member of the cross country, winter track, and track and field teams.
Owen is a high honor roll student.
He enjoys running and playing baseball.
Owen plans on working part time this summer as well as volunteering at St. Vincent De Paul Thrift Store.
His hobbies include running, fishing, hunting and weight lifting.
His favorite television shows are “The Office” and “Cobra Kai” and he enjoys Marvel movies. He also enjoys reading science fiction and his favorite subjects in school are U.S. history and English.
He plans to attend a four-year college with a possible interest in forensics. Owen also hopes to run in college.