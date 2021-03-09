Thomas Dionisi was recently named the Saltsburg Middle/High School 2020-21 Distinguished Senior Boy for the third quarter, sponsored by the Saltsburg Lions.
He is the son of Tom and Kerry Dionisi, of Saltsburg.
Thomas is a member of the National Honor Society, student council, Quiz Bowl, is a student school board representative and member of the Science Heritage Conference. He assisted in production of “The Addams Family” musical and performed in the play “Check, Please.” He is a member of Remembering Adam and volunteers with Grane Hospice.
He plans to attend DeSales University to major in television/film.