The Indiana Business and Professional Women Club is proud to award the BPW-Denise Clawson Scholarship to Kenadee Elkin, a senior at Marion Center Area High School. Kenadee has been a member of the National Honor Society and student council, and served as senior class officer. She has been on the basketball and cross country teams all four years of high school and has held the leadership role of captain each year.
She was also a member of the Cross Country District 6 Championship and State qualifying teams and the Basketball District 6 and State qualifiers.