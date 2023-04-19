The Indiana Business and Professional Women Club is proud to award the BPW-Helen Serian Scholarship to Lyndsay Mallory, a senior at Marion Center Area High School. Lyndsay has been involved in several school organizations, for which she has held the leadership roles of vice president for student council, junior class vice president and secretary for the National Honor Society.
Her other school activities include the softball team, Art Club, Newspaper Club and Future Business Leaders of America, for which she was a two-time state qualifier and the top 15 in the state for sales presentation.