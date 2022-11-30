Brent Kline-Glance has been named the Indiana County Technology Center’s Kiwanis Club Outstanding Student of the Month for December.
He is a senior at the ICTC in the Collision Repair program and attends United High School.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
Cloudy and windy. Periods of rain this morning. Morning high of 53F with temps falling to near 35. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 23F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: November 30, 2022 @ 3:05 am
Brent Kline-Glance has been named the Indiana County Technology Center’s Kiwanis Club Outstanding Student of the Month for December.
He is a senior at the ICTC in the Collision Repair program and attends United High School.
Brent is the son of Wayne and Jami Glance, of Dilltown.
Brent has been a member of the National Technical Honor Society for the past two years, and has served as vice president both years. He also serves as the treasurer of his afternoon collision repair program. Brent is a member of SkillsUSA. While at United, Brent is a member of the SADD Club, Year Book Club and is the leader of the percussion section of the marching band.
He was also a member of the student council.
Brent was able to use the skills he has learned at ICTC by working this past summer for Ligonier Customs, where he performed bodywork, refinishing and detailing of customer vehicles.
Upon graduation, Brent is going to connect his current collision repair skills to his post-secondary plans and attend the Universal Technical Institute with the goal of becoming a collision estimator.
Brent Kline-Glance
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.