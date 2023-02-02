Brooklynn Mayhle

Brooklynn Mayhle was recently named the Apollo Area Lions Club Student of the Month for December. She is the daughter of Shandra Mayhle-Rhine and Stephen Mayhle, of Avonmore.

In school, Brooklynn is a member of the Newspaper Club, LEO Club, student council, SADD Club, the prom committee, the Life Skills Buddy Program and is president of the Drama Club.