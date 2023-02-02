Brooklynn Mayhle was recently named the Apollo Area Lions Club Student of the Month for December. She is the daughter of Shandra Mayhle-Rhine and Stephen Mayhle, of Avonmore.
In school, Brooklynn is a member of the Newspaper Club, LEO Club, student council, SADD Club, the prom committee, the Life Skills Buddy Program and is president of the Drama Club.
She has performed in county chorus and musicals and helped with morning announcements.
She is a member of the National Honor Society and was named to the high honor roll.
Her community service has included helping with the food bank, blood drives, Life Skills prom and Elementary Reader.
She plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh to major in early childhood education.