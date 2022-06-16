The Blairsville Rotary honored Elizabeth Bruner as the January Student of the Month at its February meeting. Elizabeth presented a program to the Rotary to promote the Indiana County Fair and agricultural programs including 4-H and the youth council for hunting, fishing and conservation. Her exceptional background and volunteer service in Indiana County have been recognized by the numerous awards for her achievements throughout Pennsylvania.
The Blairsville Rotary also awarded Elizabeth a scholarship to continue her education at Penn State University. She plans to pursue her long-term goal of becoming a wildlife biologist and continue to conduct research on wildlife and conservation.