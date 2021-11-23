Elizabeth Bruner, 17-year-old daughter of Clark and Connie Bruner, of Blairsville, was recently named the winner of the 2021 Lois McConaughey Indiana County Fair Leadline Contest Scholarship.
McConaughey was a lifetime supporter of the sheep and wool industry.
In the Leadline contest, participants model wool garments and present a lamb as part of their exhibit.
To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must have participated in the Leadline contest at least two times and completed an essay for the application.
This year was Elizabeth’s 15th appearance in the contest. She will be attending Penn State DuBois next fall, studying wildlife and fishery sciences.