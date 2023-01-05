Elizabeth Bruner, daughter of Clark and Connie Bruner, of Blairsville, was selected as the recipient of the Everett R. Brown Memorial Scholarship sponsored by Northeast Outdoors Foundation and Northeast Big Buck Club.
The scholarship was established in 2014 in the memory of Everett R. Brown to honor his work in protecting outdoor and hunting heritage.
Applicants had to be members of the NBBC and plan to pursue education in wildlife management, natural resource programs, conservation law enforcement or a related study.
Education was an important part of Everett Brown’s mission, and applicants had to maintain a 3.0 GPA. Scholarship recipients were recognized at the NOF/NBBC awards banquet in Massachusetts.
Elizabeth has a commitment to support hunting tradition and has demonstrated leadership experience and community involvement. She is currently attending Penn State DuBois to acquire an associate degree in wildlife technology and will continue to pursue her bachelor’s degree in wildlife and fisheries science and forest ecosystems.