The following students have made the honor roll at Calvary Baptist Academy for the third grading period.

GRADE 9

High honors

Sarah Covato

Honorable mention

Alyse Smith

GRADE 8

Honorable mention

Cyrus Murray

GRADE 7

High honors

Mikayla Mortimer

GRADE 6

A/B honor roll

Maggie Murray

GRADE 5

High honors

Madisyn Mortimer

A/B honor roll

Gavin Smith

GRADE 4

A/B honor roll

Leah Nelson, Michael Petrovich

GRADE 3

High honors

Trent Rattigan

A/B honor roll

Averie Robertson

GRADE 2

High honors

Garrett Mortimer, Brayden Nicholson

A/B honor roll

Johnny Nelson, Nikola Petrovich

GRADE 1

High honors

Aleks Petrovich, Raya Edwards

KINDERGARTEN

High honors

Morghan Mortimer, Jaxson Nicholson, Connor Rattigan

A/B honor roll

Luke Smith, Edrick Cessna

