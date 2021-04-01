The following students have made the honor roll at Calvary Baptist Academy for the third grading period.
GRADE 9
High honors
Sarah Covato
Honorable mention
Alyse Smith
GRADE 8
Honorable mention
Cyrus Murray
GRADE 7
High honors
Mikayla Mortimer
GRADE 6
A/B honor roll
Maggie Murray
GRADE 5
High honors
Madisyn Mortimer
A/B honor roll
Gavin Smith
GRADE 4
A/B honor roll
Leah Nelson, Michael Petrovich
GRADE 3
High honors
Trent Rattigan
A/B honor roll
Averie Robertson
GRADE 2
High honors
Garrett Mortimer, Brayden Nicholson
A/B honor roll
Johnny Nelson, Nikola Petrovich
GRADE 1
High honors
Aleks Petrovich, Raya Edwards
KINDERGARTEN
High honors
Morghan Mortimer, Jaxson Nicholson, Connor Rattigan
A/B honor roll
Luke Smith, Edrick Cessna