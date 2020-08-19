Don Rupert

 Bruce Siskawicz / Indiana Gazette

Don Rupert, of Elderton, will celebrate his 90th birthday on Saturday. He was born Aug. 22, 1930.

Don is still working full time at his barber shop in Elderton.

Cards and well wishes may be sent to him at P.O. Box 65, Elderton, PA 15736.

