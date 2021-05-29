John Georgianni celebrated his 94th birthday Friday with family.
His numerous careers include working at the Latrobe Foundry, Numac Nuclear, McCreary Tire and Rubber and Air Ride at the same time he owned and operated three service stations, Amoco, Sunoco and Texaco.
He also delivered coal to many customers back in the day.
He has one son, John Georgianni, of Shelocta; a daughter, Mary Lou Capone and her husband, Bill, of Indiana; four grandsons: Shannon Strotman (wife Barbara), of Windber; Matthew Strotman, of Shelocta; D.J. Strotman, of Indiana; and Nick Capone, of Pittsburgh.
His great-grandchildren Megan Strotman, Ethan Strotman, Paige Strotman, Asher Strotman, Harmony Hoggatt and Lane Policz, and a great-great-grandson, Vincent Ramsell, complete the family circle.
A card shower is being held in his honor. Cards may be sent to John Georgianni, c/o Mary Lou Capone, 116 Concord St., Indiana, PA 15701.