CARD SHOWER Nov 1, 2021 5 hrs ago

Sophie Matko will celebrate her 95th birthday on Friday, Nov. 5. A card shower is being held in her honor.Birthday wishes may be sent to her at P.O. Box 130, Arcadia, PA 15712.