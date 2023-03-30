The Indiana Kiwanis Club is pleased to announce Cheyenne Weimer was named the River Valley High School Student of the Month for March.
Cheyenne is president of the National Honor Society, class vice president, a student council member and a member of Remembering Adam.
She is involved with cheerleading and on several academic teams.
Outside of school, Cheyenne is a member of 4-H clubs, including Southern Indiana County Livestock, Westmoreland Squares and Youth Hunter Education.
She volunteers at her church and helps at her family business and farm, raising goats, hogs, lambs and steers. She also works at a local veterinarian.
Cheyenne plans on attending the University of Tennessee to major in pre-veterinary medicine.