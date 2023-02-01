Chloe Williams, of Indiana, was recently named the Junior Women’s Civic Club Student of the Month for December. She is the daughter of Brian and Heidi Williams.
Her school activities include FBLA, Quiz bowl, math team, tutoring an online SAT math boot camp and she is a senior representative.
Chloe was a competitor twice in a national invitation-only math competition at MIT called the Math Prize for Girls. She also qualified twice for the State Leadership Conference in FBLA. She was a member of the Varsity Quizbowl Team and is a member of the high school math team. In the most recent math competition at Penn West Clarion, she earned first place. After scoring a 1510 on her SAT with a perfect 800 on the math portion, she was asked to tutor SAT Math virtually through Khan Academy.
Chloe also volunteered at her church’s Vacation Bible School as a teacher’s aide this past summer. She also volunteers at the Humane Socity and at the farmer’s market. Chloe worked at the refreshment stand during the annual March for Life 5K.
Some of her hobbies are swimming, reading and tutoring. She loves helping people learn and teaching. She also enjoys working at the movie theater and shopping with friends.
Chloe plans to go to Carnegie Mellon to major in physics and plans to pursue a doctorate. She wants to work in applied physics research for a major corporation.