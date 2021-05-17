Red Barn Sportsmen's Club Inc. awarded $1,200 scholarships on May 11 to three recipients to assist in attaining post-secondary educational goals.
In front, from left, are recipients Lauren Lavis, of Johnstown, and LaVada Walbeck and Evan Ober, both of Homer City. In back, from left, are Red Barn members Jim Vresilovic, president, and Chuck Plowman, treasurer.
This is the seventh year the scholarships were awarded. Children of active Red Barn members are eligible to compete for the scholarships.
Winners are selected by a panel.