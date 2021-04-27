Liam Dicken, a Junior at Marion Center High School, recently competed in the Pennsylvania American Legion Oratorical Contest. After placing first at the Western District level, Liam went on to compete against the Eastern and Central District winners for the state title. At the state level, Liam was awarded second place, earning him $5,000 and a wall plaque commemorating his accomplishments. He was sponsored by the Lynn Wetherson Spangler American Legion Post 569.
Liam’s speech, “Be Brave,” captured the very essence of the First Amendment. He analyzed how the First Amendment pertains to modern times, despite having been written more than 200 years ago. With examples from the United States’ secession from Britain to Susan B. Anthony’s stand for women’s right to vote to Martin Luther King Jr.’s peaceful protests, the advice to “be brave” and speak up is revisited throughout Liam’s speech. Bringing the current state of the world to mind, Liam stresses that U.S. citizens must “dive into the Constitution and learn from the history and the rights it represents.” We must exercise our freedom of speech and “be brave enough to stand up for our beliefs.”
The American Legion Oratorical Contest exists to develop deeper knowledge and appreciation for the U.S. Constitution among high school students. Since 1938, the program has presented participants with an academic speaking challenge that teaches important leadership qualities, the history of our nation’s laws, the ability to think and speak clearly, and an understanding of the duties, responsibilities, rights and privileges of American citizenship. The program has featured numerous politicians and prominent contestants over the years, including former presidential candidate Alan Keyes, national television commentator and talk radio host Lou Dobbs, and Former Vice President of the United States Mike Pence.
Speaking subjects must be on some aspect of the U.S. Constitution, with some emphasis on the duties and obligations of citizens to our government. Speeches are eight to 10 minutes long; three- to five-minute speeches on an assigned topic are also part of the contest.
High school students younger than age 20 are eligible. The Department of Pennsylvania, the largest of the Legion’s 55 Departments, sponsors these contests annually. Competition begins at the post level and advances to a state competition. Legion department representatives certify one winner per state to the national contest, where department winners compete against each other in two speaking rounds. The contest caps off with a final round that decides the three top finishers. Due to the COVID pandemic, the national competition for this year has been canceled.