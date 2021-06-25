The Dixonville Moose recently awarded the Youth Awareness Scholarship to Gwen Stahl, a Penns Manor student from Clymer.
Stahl will receive $3,000 toward her education at Geneva College, where she will major in chemical engineering.
She was the valedictorian of the Penns Manor Class of 2021 and was senior class president. Stahl is a cadet lieutenant colonel in the Civil Air Patrol and cadet commander at the Jimmy Stewart Composite Squadron. Gwen was a member of National Honor Society, president of the Science Club and captain of the senior high book club in addition to a wide variety of other involvement in activities at school, with the Moose and in the community.