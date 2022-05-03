Dylan Shaffer has been named the Indiana County Technology Center’s Kiwanis Club Outstanding Student of the Month for May 2022.
He is a senior at ICTC in the HVAC program and attends Indiana Area Senior High School.
Dylan is the son of Bill and Debra Shaffer, of Indiana.
Dylan is a member of SkillsUSA and he placed third in the Sheet Metal SkillsUSA State competition. Dylan has earned his EPA 608 Universal certification, Gastite certification and OSHA 10 certification in HVAC.
At Indiana High School, Dylan is a member of the wrestling team.
Upon graduation, Dylan plans to attend seminary school at Boyce College as well as use the skills he has learned at ICTC in HVAC to enter the workforce.