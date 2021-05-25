Alicia Kunkle, of Indiana, and Patrick Rounds, of Latrobe, have announced their engagement.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Dr. Timothy Kunkle and Mrs. Tracey Kunkle, both of Indiana. The future groom is the son of Kevin Rounds and Wendy Rounds, both of Latrobe.
Alicia is a 2016 graduate of Indiana Area Senior High School.
She studied at Liberty University, earning both her Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and healthcare management in 2018, and her Master of Business Administration degree in 2020. She is currently employed as an office manager at Matthew N. Klain, M.D., PC and IRMC Physician Group.
Patrick is a 2013 graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School and a 2017 graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in finance with a minor in economics. He is currently a resident at Summit Church in Indiana.
Their wedding ceremony and reception will take place in October at the Chestnut Ridge Golf Resort and Conference Center in Blairsville.