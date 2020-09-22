Grace Anne Castro and Miquel del Sants Healey Adillon, both of Indiana, have announced their engagement.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Dr. Paul Castro and Ms. Marcy Colkitt, Esq., both of Indiana.
She is the granddaughter of Mary Jean Colkitt, of Indiana, Pa., and Sarasota, Fla., and the late Robert Colkitt.
The future groom is the son of Conrad and Caroline Adillon, of Short Hills, N.J.
Grace is a 2011 graduate of Indiana Area High School and a 2015 graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, in Philadelphia, and in 2018 received her law degree from George Washington University Law School in Washington, D.C., where she was also a published editor on the George Washington International Law Review. Grace received a Master’s in Public Health in December 2018 from the Milken School of Public Health at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. She is employed as a regulatory health attorney at the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT, a department of Health and Human Services in Washington, D.C.
Miquel is a 2012 graduate of St. Peters Preparatory School, Jersey City, N.J., and a 2016 graduate of George Washington University, Washington, D.C., with a dual bachelor’s degree in organizational sciences and psychology.
He is employed as a federal IT recruitment consultant at TPGS Federal in Reston, Va.
A wedding will be held June 26, 2021, at Tysons Corner in McLean, Va.