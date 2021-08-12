The parents of Jessica Lee Bell and Nicholas Joseph DiGiorgio are honored to announce the engagement of their children.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Hobart and Wendy Bell.
The future groom is the son of Jeffrey and Sherri DiGiorgio.
Jessica is a 2014 graduate of Indiana Area Senior High School. She studied at Liberty University, earning her Bachelor of Science in nursing degree in 2018. She is currently pursuing her Doctor of Nursing Practice with an FNP concentration.
Jessica is employed as a registered nurse at the University of Virginia Health System in Charlottesville, Va.
Nicholas is a 2013 graduate of Indiana Area Senior high School. He is a 2017 graduate from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in finance.
He is currently a financial adviser at United Bank in Charlottesville, Va.
Their wedding ceremony and reception will take place in August 2022 at Trump Grand Hall and Albemarle Estate in Charlottesville.