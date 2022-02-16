Engagement: Tyler Cousins and Jessica Dorsch

Tyler Cousins and Jessica Dorsch, currently residing in Old Town Alexandria, Greater Washington, D.C., region, have announced their engagement.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Mark and Kimberly Dorsch, of Chesapeake, Va., and the future groom is the son of Chris and Donna Cousins, of Indiana.
Jessica is a 2016 graduate of Oscar F. Smith High School. She received her bachelor’s degree in national security and foreign affairs with a focus on Russian language from Virginia Tech in 2018. She also received her master’s degree in political science from Virginia Tech in 2020. She is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in political science at George Mason University with concentrations in international relations and comparative politics. She is employed at the United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation.
Tyler is a 2013 graduate of Indiana Area High School. He received two Bachelor of Science degrees in nuclear engineering and political science from Penn State University in 2017, along with both a Master of Science in nuclear engineering and radiological sciences and a science, technology and public policy certificate of graduate studies at the University of Michigan College of Engineering and Ford Public Policy School in 2018.
Tyler received the prestigious National Nuclear Security Administration National Graduate Fellowship in 2019, serving in the Office of Nuclear Weapon Stockpile Management. He currently serves the Department of Defense in the Defense Threat Reduction Agency as a nuclear strategy and high level policy manager.
A wedding is being planned for spring of 2023.