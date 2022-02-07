Brooke Knapp Howard and John Nepsha, both of Saltsburg, have announced their engagement.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Ginger and Frank Howard, of Kiski. She is a 2012 graduate of Kiski Area High School and is employed by Priority Care Life.
The future groom is the son of John Nepsha Sr. and Noreen Brady, of Saltsburg.
he is a 2008 graduate of Saltsburg High School and a 2014 graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science degree in education. He is a PIAA volleyball official and a custodian for Marion Center School District.
An evening wedding is being planned for July 4 at the Saltsburg American Legion Post 57.