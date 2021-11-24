Patrice Clayton and Ricardo Fernandez, both of Alexandria, Va., have announced their engagement.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Monica and Kenneth Embry, of Blairsville. She is a 2010 graduate of Blairsville High School and a 2014 graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Clayton is employed with Marriott International as a public relations manager.
The future groom is the son of Alejandro Fernandez, of Bakersfield, Calif., and Sonia Fernandez, of Roanoke, Va. He is a graduate of Bakersfield High School and DeVry University, both in Bakersfield, Calif.
Fernandez works for Cloudflare, LLC, as a solutions engineer.
A wedding is being planned for Aug. 26, 2023, in Virginia.