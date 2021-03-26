The Evergreen Garden Club recently took time to reflect on the time Jean Williams spent with the club as she readies to celebrate her 100th birthday on April 4.
Jean and her twin sister, Jane Dole, co-founded the Evergreen Garden Club in 1979 and Jean has been an active member since. She has held many offices, including president, secretary, treasurer and was parliamentarian from 1979 through 2014.
When the club began and the membership was growing, meetings were held in the homes of the members, as well as many of the homes of ladies who were guest speakers for a meeting. There would be a luncheon and occasionally high tea. Jean hosted many of the meetings in her home and often had pool parties in her backyard.
In 1999, the Evergreen Garden Club Yearbook was dedicated to Jean and her sister. Jean had a very keen interest in floral design and taught flower arranging and design to the club, as well as area, district, state and national clubs and often held flower shows in her home.
In 1994, she won a state award for staging at the State Garden Club Convention. She was a flower show judge and in 2001 became flower show judge emeritus in the state. She was honored by the American Rose Society in 2000 and earned the State Ladybug Award.
Another of her loves was wreath making. She made beautiful wreaths for all occasions and all times of year, gathering materials year round when and where something would catch her eye.
Jean was also a member of the Indiana Garden Club for many years and from which the Evergreen Garden Club was born.
Jean was very active in the district, state and national garden clubs. She became a state life member of the Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania in 1984 and was business manager of the news publication “The News” and later when it became “The Keystone Gardener.”
She chaired the following state garden club committees: Litter & Pollution Control (‘83-’85), Horticulture Coordinator, Indoor Gardening (‘85-’87), Promotions chair for the President’s Committee (later renamed Seed Money) (‘87-’89), State Convention Chair (1989) where she was the Gold Seal Award recipient, Awards Chair (‘91-’93), Roadside Scenic America (‘93-’95). In 1987, she became a National Garden Club Accredited Flower Show Judge and in 2001 became Flower Show Judge Emeritus. In 1994, she won the State Award for Staging in the flower show. She began “Litter Bug Art” where wonderful ideas were cleverly put into play using various miscellaneous items (trash) found around the house. It was renamed “Trash to Treasure.”
But Jean had many interests outside of the garden clubs. She was very active with the historical society from 1982 to 1997. She was the New Century Club Leader of the Year in 1990. In 2000, she wrote a booklet, “Oh For A Book and A Garden Nook.” And, if all this didn’t keep her busy enough, she and her sister for many years had a little antique shop, The Red Caboose (and yes, it was in a red caboose), which sat at Jean’s residence and kept the ladies occupied in their spare time.