First Commonwealth Bank is pleased to announce that the following local high school seniors were selected to receive the $1,000 First Commonwealth Bank Scholarship:
• Gino Bartolini, Saltsburg Middle High School
• Branden Kanick, Indiana Area Senior High School
• Chloe Kocinski, Indiana Area Senior High School
• Khylee Maglione, Penns Manor High School
• Jessica Mitchell, Hempfield Area Senior High School
• Daniel Norris, Hempfield Area High School
• Allison Rutledge, Indiana Area Senior High School
• Brooke Sargent, Penn Trafford High School
• Ryan Scavnicky, Norwin High School
First Commonwealth’s mission is to improve the financial lives of its neighbors and their businesses.
To align with the bank’s mission, candidates were asked to share an essay that illustrated their commitment to academics while improving and servicing their community.
In lieu of in-person recognition, First Commonwealth Bank is working with participating school districts in virtual presentations of the awards to the recipients whenever possible.
In 2021, a total of 40 awards were presented to students in Pennsylvania and Ohio communities that First Commonwealth serves. Since 2009, First Commonwealth has donated $320,000 via scholarships to the education of youth in their area.