Five generations of the Lipsie family recently gathered together around great-great-granddaughter Bailee Cloak. From left are Kelsie Cloak, Bailee’s mother, of Dayton; Jennifer Miller, standing, grandmother of Bailee, of Dayton; great-grandfather James Lipsie Sr., of Dayton, and great-great-grandmother Florence Lipsie, of Indiana, holding Bailee.
Latest News
- DEAR ABBY: Mother's judgment hinders daughter's recovery
- Indiana County COVID-19 cases
- Police Log
- High school principal resigns
- Formation of woodlot management subcommittee moves forward
- Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises
- Today in History
- Florida woman charged with leaving little girl at hospital
Most Popular
Articles
- Father, son arrested on burglary charges
- Former judge sentenced in DUI case
- Stefanie A. 'Stef' Heasley
- Indiana County COVID-19 cases
- Healthcare executive gets 42 months in prison for defrauding S&T Bank
- 'Breakthrough' infections rise in Pa.
- Wildcats hold off Panthers in overtime classic
- Panthers to face Wildcats without 'A-Train'
- William Arthur Spadafora Jr.
- Late Deaths
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.