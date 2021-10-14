FiveGenerationsFamily.jpg

Five generations of the Lipsie family recently gathered together around great-great-granddaughter Bailee Cloak. From left are Kelsie Cloak, Bailee’s mother, of Dayton; Jennifer Miller, standing, grandmother of Bailee, of Dayton; great-grandfather James Lipsie Sr., of Dayton, and great-great-grandmother Florence Lipsie, of Indiana, holding Bailee.

 Submitted photo

