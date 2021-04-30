VFW Post 4843 of Ford City recently acknowledged participants in the various scholarship categories of Voice of Democracy (grades 9-12), Patriots Pen (grades 6-8), coloring contest (grades 2-5), scout of the year, Imaginative Patriotic art (division 2), and our Loyalty Day Queen. All these winners were forwarded to the district level of judging.
Lily Lukehart was crowned VFW Post 4843 Loyalty Day Queen receiving a banner, flowers and a gift from Hawk Naturals, a new natural skincare company. She is the daughter of Michelle and Mark and the sister of Nadia. Her grandparents are Eilene and the late John Lukowsky and Shirley and Donald Lukehart. Lily is a sophmore at Armstrong JSHS, where she is involved with Art club. Within the community she is an Altar server at St Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic church and a CCD teacher. Her plans are to work in the art field. Her first duties will be representing the VFW Post in the Ford City Veteran’s Bridge Ceremony and the Kittanning Memorial Day Parade.
Caleb Osborne from Kittanning represented the VFW with his winning entry in Voice of Democracy and also the Scout of the Year.
Emily Murrell from New Kensington had placed first with her entry in Voice of Democracy. These VOD winners received a certificate and a monetary award. The 2020-21 theme was “Is This the Country The Founders Envisioned?” This year’s 2021-22 theme is “America: Where Do We Go From Here?” and is due Oct. 12 to the Post.The national winner receives a trip to the Capital as well as $30,000. Patriot Pen qualifiers receiving a certificate and monetary reward wrote about “What Is Patriotism to Me?” and they were Grace Osborne (PA Homeschool) and Leah Hogamier from Kittanning. The 2021-22 theme is “How Can I Be A Good American?” and due Oct 12 to the Post. Participants in these scholarship programs are judged locally, by district, state and national. National winners receive $5,000 at the Capital awards.
Our first place winners received a certificate and monetary reward. Leah Shultz from Kittanning entered the Imaginative Patriotic Art contest. She will receive a certificate and monetary award from the Post. The Post may select a first-place winner from each school, home school, private school represented thus there may be more than 1 first-place entry per category. National winners’ speeches or written entries are available on the website www.vfw.org/youth-and-education.
Winning entries in the coloring contest were Keria Johnson from West Hills and Kora Russick-Hawk of Natrona. Receiving a Certificate, gift card, McDonald’s coupon and Pizzaria coupon strip, were also students of Divine Redeemer School namely Ayden Painter, grade 4; Lila Guthrie, grade 3; Jase Harris, grade 2, and Bodie Karns, grade 5. These students received their awards at the school along with 27 other student recognitions. These first-place entries were forwarded to district level.
All VFW Posts can participate with these and other scholarships such as Teacher Awards, Continued Education Awards, Community Involvement, etc. Stephanie Russick represented VFW Post 4843 when she was selected the PA Eastern Continuing Ed Award. This post also enters the three divisions of Poppy Displays annually and have received state honors.