At the September meeting of the Indiana Optimist Club, Garrison Dougherty was selected as the 777th Boy of the Month.
Garrison, 17, is the son of Patrick and Amy Dougherty, of Indiana, and he is a senior at Indiana Area Senior High School.
Garrison attends St. Thomas More Catholic Church. He is a member of the football and baseball teams at the high school.
Garrison plays summer league baseball with Johnstown Steelworks and IOOF Bandits of the Johnstown Colt League.
His other school activities include being a member of FBLA and National Honor Society.
Garrison is also involved with Mini THON at Indiana.
His hobbies include lifting, fishing and hanging out with friends. He worked this summer doing landscaping and yard maintenance. Garrison’s favorite television show is “The Last Kingdom” and his reading preference is anything dealing with sports. His favorite subjects in school are history and gym.
Garrison’s plans are to attend a four-year university, where he hopes to play baseball and major in health administration.
