At the February meeting of the Indiana Optimist Club, Gavin Homer was selected as the 782nd Boy of the Month.
Gavin is the 18-year old son of Scott and Heather Homer, of Indiana.
He is a member of Summit Church and is a senior at Indiana High School.
Gavin has been involved with Grace Church Camp and is a member of the baseball and basketball teams at Indiana Area Senior High School.
In school, Gavin is a member of FBLA, THON, National Honor Society and was the Homecoming King this past fall. In baseball, Gavin was chosen All-Section and All-Gazette in 2021 and during the 2022 season was chosen Trib Live Athlete of the Week.
Gavin’s hobbies include weightlifting, golf, basketball, baseball and fishing. His favorite television show is “Last Chance U” and he enjoys reading sports material.
His favorite subject in school is math.
Gavin plans to attend Lander University in South Carolina and major in finance.
