Birthday list

Be sure to wish a happy birthday to these Gazette readers when you see them Sunday:

• Martha Blystone, Elderton

• Nicole Busovicki, Clymer

• Cater Demorest, Home

• Anna Pearl Diamond, Deckers Point

• Katie Eaton, Ernest

• Bucky Edwards, Beyer

• Carmen Gunder, Blairsville

• Amy Hill, Clymer

• Alexander Hilty, Aultman

• Julie Hutcheson, Blairsville

• Jace Jarvis, New Florence

• Marsha Juart, Indiana

• Matthew Lazeration, Creekside

• Carol Proch, Avonmore

• Tina Rose, Blairsville

• Sharlene Smeltzer, Creekside

• Ella Grace Smith, Indiana

Tags