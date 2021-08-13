Birthday list

Be sure to wish a happy birthday to these Gazette readers when you see them today:

• Dee Baker-Simon, Blairsville

• Beth Barto, Blairsville

• Hannah Blatt, Shelocta

• Ashley Brewer Patterson, Indiana

• Sharon Burns, Marion Center

• Delilah Coy, Indiana

• Rev. Lorraine Henry, Saltsburg

• Laighla Hopkins, Glen Campbell

• Gloria Kanick, Indiana

• Shannon Kimmel, Home

• Michael Lezanic, Creekside

• Ken Mottorn, Marion Center

• Janet Marafka, Indiana

• Sean Reeger, Indiana

• Delores Urick, Blairsville

Tags