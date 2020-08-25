Be sure to wish a happy birthday to these Gazette readers when you see them today:
• Brianna Adams, Creekside
• Nicole Boyer, Blairsville
• Norma Colananni, Blairsville
• Matt Costello, Indiana
• Sarah Craig, Indiana
• Cindy Dunmire, Clymer
• Kiersten Filler, Clune
• Melissa Townsend Fisher, Indiana
• Tori Houser, Creekside
• Michael Mattis, Cherry Tree
• Jennifer Shields Moody, Indiana
• Logan Riddell, New Florence
• Jim Risinger, Indiana
• Nick Roberts, Indiana
• Joseph Webb, Indiana
• Philip Weston, Creekside
• Sherri Williams, Homer City