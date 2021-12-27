stk18758dle

tungsten toned close-up of an array of candles on a birthday cake

 Stockbyte

Be sure to wish a happy birthday to these Gazette readers when you see them today:

• Chanda Carter, Indiana

• Bob Gailey, Indiana

• Dr. Ralph Gilliland, Indiana

• Jayme McGinnis, Indiana

• Ian McGrady, Indiana

• Rodney Nagy, Clarksburg

Tags