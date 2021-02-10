Be sure to wish a happy birthday to these Gazette readers when you see them today:
• Jessica Spencer Barton, Blairsville
• Joe Caugherty, Blairsville
• Ashlynne Coble, Marion Center
• Jordan Gromley, Marion Center
• Brian Humphreys, Home
• Doug Kostella, Indiana
• Bev Bence Miller, Marion Center
• Ron Park, Creekside
• Ronnie Philippi, Rochester Mills
• Rosalind Scholfield, Indiana
• Kathy Shellhammer, Home
• Joseph Sipos, Indiana
• Jen Stiles, Indiana
• Rodney Webb, Indiana
• John Zias, Black Lick