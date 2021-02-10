Birthday list

Be sure to wish a happy birthday to these Gazette readers when you see them today:

• Jessica Spencer Barton, Blairsville

• Joe Caugherty, Blairsville

• Ashlynne Coble, Marion Center

• Jordan Gromley, Marion Center

• Brian Humphreys, Home

• Doug Kostella, Indiana

• Bev Bence Miller, Marion Center

• Ron Park, Creekside

• Ronnie Philippi, Rochester Mills

• Rosalind Scholfield, Indiana

• Kathy Shellhammer, Home

• Joseph Sipos, Indiana

• Jen Stiles, Indiana

• Rodney Webb, Indiana

• John Zias, Black Lick

Tags