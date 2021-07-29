Be sure to wish a happy birthday to these Gazette readers when you see them today:
• James Adams, Marion Center
• Emily Bonelli, Apollo
• Kenneth “Bubba” Brewer, Marion Center
• Cynthia Edwards, Indiana
• Matt Ferringer, Home
• Allen Fiechuk, Creekside
• Audrey Goodlin, Indiana
• Sandy Hanwell, Northern Cambria
• Andrew Hart, Home
• John Hoover, Pine Flats
• Israel Isenberg, Marion Center
• Dave Kline, Marion Center
• Adaela Minto, Indiana
• Nathaniel Rowland, Homer City
• Ben Rudd, Home
• Mariah Sinan, Home
• Eric Stitt, Marion Center
• Alice Whitesel, Indiana
• Lois Wood, Indiana