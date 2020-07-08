USE FOR ALL BIRTHDAY LISTS

Be sure to wish a happy birthday to these Gazette readers when you see them today:

• Elaine Altemus, Penn Run

• MaeElla George, Home

• Anna Hermann, Home

• David Houser, Creekside

• Lenny Jendrejeski, Homer City

• Wendy LaBryer, Plumville

• Brandy Miller, Indiana

• Josh Mottorn, Shelocta

• Donna Merlo, Homer City

• Jim Merlo, Indiana

• Blake Orr, Marion Center

• Karl Pollock, Marion Center

• Linda Potts, Creekside

• Nikki Stabile, Lucernemines

• Lee Stiles, Blairsville

• Rheta Vatter, Indiana

• Robert Woods, Clymer

Tags