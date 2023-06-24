Be sure to wish a happy birthday to these Gazette readers when you see them Saturday:
• Adam Caylor, Creekside
Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High around 75F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Thunderstorms in the evening with some fog possible overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: June 24, 2023 @ 12:36 am
Be sure to wish a happy birthday to these Gazette readers when you see them Saturday:
• Adam Caylor, Creekside
• Louise Corte, Indiana
• Nikalas Coughanour, Clymer
• Josie Dixson, Homer City
• Brooke Fairman, Marion Center
• Carol Crosby Hauger, Blairsville
• Cheryl McCabe, Greensburg
• Bob Merlo, Homer City
• Faith Morgan, Indiana
• Jake Patterson, Seward
• Brandon Watkins, Indiana
