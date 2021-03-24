Be sure to wish a happy birthday to these Gazette readers when you see them today:
• Kim Betz, Indiana
• Britny Broskin, Blairsville
• Cecilia Burns, Indiana
• Heather Carlson, Indiana
• Eric Cook, Marion Center
• Ann Coyne, Indiana
• Freelove Craig, Seward
• Ed Harper, Sagamore
• Curt Harris, Saltsburg
• Hannah Housholder, Homer City
• Leslie Patterson Hubbert, Indiana
• Mary Kobak, Home
• Paislee Kubistek, Blairsville
• Michael Lynett, White Township
• Noah MacBlane, Home
• Bob McIntire, Dayton
• Gary McIntire, Plumville
• Kris Mellinger, New Florence
• Sandy Mihalich, Marion Center
• Cindy Mouser, Marion Center
• Mark Olechovski, Blairsville
• Chrisi McIntire Park, Creekside