Birthday list

Be sure to wish a happy birthday to these Gazette readers when you see them today:

• Haddie Brown, Home

• Kim Dunlop, Marion Center

• Joe Erdesky, Indiana

• Crystal Galentine, Creekside

• Wyatt Gromley, Home

• Alan Harmon, Sagamore

• Tina Kundla, Homer City

• Heather LaVan, Home

• Eric Machak, Seward

• Crystal Moore, Creekside

• Tina Pine, Baltimore, Md.

• Danielle Reiter, Indiana

• Derek Rummell, Marion Center

• The Rev. Cam Sherry, Illinois

• Diane Snyder, Creekside

• Harry Stiffler, Cherry Tree

• Carol Taylor, Blairsville

• Zita Tyger, Indiana

Tags