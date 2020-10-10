birthday 23

If you see these people today, be sure to wish them a happy birthday:

• Patty Canton, Indiana

• Beverly Critchley, Indiana

• Tracey Galasso, Blairsville

• Mason Houser, Blairsville

• Lexi Kovalcik, Blairsville

• Ronda Kovalcik, Clyde

• Cheryl LaBryer, Elderton

• Gail McCauley, Indiana  

• David Orr, Creekside

• Doulton Wagner, Creekside

Celebrating a birthday Sunday are:

• Bill Ackerson, Indiana

• Kathy Jo Cauthen, Anderson, S.C.

• Bill Denning, Marion Center

• Christine Kurcsics, Homer City

• Tim McGill, Indiana

• Elmira Parks, Atwood

• Susan (Tohms) Ross, Colorado

• Jean Shepherd, Blairsville

• Darren Sherry, Marion Center

• Jayme Shick, Plumville

• Linda Sink, Indiana

• Justin Smith, Cherry Tree

Tags