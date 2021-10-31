Be sure to wish a happy birthday to these Gazette readers when you see them Sunday:
• Sam Adams, Creekside
• Fred Bennett, Cherry Tree
• Cindy (Brocious) Spicher, Rossiter
• Collin Butterwroth, Indiana
• George H. Clark Jr., Kent
• Boyd Eckenroad, Blairsville
• Jerry Fox, Indiana
• Diane Grejtak, Blairsville
• Jon Hitchings, Creekside
• Ron McAdams, Blairsville
• Marie Miller, Blairsville
• Chris Noll, Marion Center
• Ira Redd, Indiana
• Nicole Roser, Ohio
• Jodi Rummell, Marion Center
• Mark Shank, Blairsville
• Cindy Spicher, Rossiter